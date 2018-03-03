KARWAR:An wounded elephant that strayed into Bisalakoppa in Sirsi taluk on Friday sent panic waves among the villagers.The elephant was seen hitting itself on trees and heap of mud. It did not attack the villagers or their properties. The residents informed the police and the forest department. Soon, the forest staff, police and doctors rushed to the village.

The forest staff are planning to shift the elephant to Sakrebailu elephant camp in Shivamogga district for treatment.The villagers suspect that the elephant, which is away from its herd, might have lost its eye sight. Hence, it is hitting itself on the trees and is not able to find the way to the forest.The doctors said the elephant has been suffering from an eye infection and there are three wounds on its body. Due to severe injuries, it’s not eating anything and behaving abnormally.

Sources in the Forest Department said the female elephant is 8-10-year-old. It might have sustained injuries after fight with other elephants in its group. It is suspected to have come from the forest in Yellapur.

Deputy conservator of forest (Sirsi) Sudarshan N D told Express that the elephant has been suffering from an eye infection. Hence, it is not in a position to recognise the objects.”We sent an email to the department requesting it to shift the elephant to Sakrebailu elephant camp, where it can be given treatment. After getting nod from the department, further action will be taken,” he added.