BENGALURU:To make the state administration more effective and to cut down time taken to implement programmes, a high-level committee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra has made several recommendations to the state government.

Among others, the Committee recommendations include abolition of Regional Commissioners’ offices, posting senior IAS officers with 10-15 years of experience as Chief Executive Officers at Zilla Panchayats, reducing time taken to clear files at the secretariat, giving full responsibility of the revenue department to Additional Deputy Commissioners, while the Deputy Commissioners will focus on overall development of the districts.

Speaking to mediapersons after the state cabinet meeting on Saturday evening, Jayachandra said the committee recommendations were placed before the government, which will look into it. Asked about making recommendations at the fag end of the government’s tenure, the minister said, “We are confident of coming back to power after elections and we will implement all these measures to make the administration more effective.”

Revision of Golf Club lease rent

The cabinet enhanced the Bangalore Golf Club’s lease rent from Rs 5,000 to Rs 16 lakh a year. Jayachandra said the government decided to collect 2 per cent of total revenue of around Rs 8 crore a year as rent. The century-old club is spread over 60 acres in the heart of the city in High Grounds area.

The cabinet also decided to form an Aerospace Society to take up various aerospace activities at Jakkur aerodrome in the city. Jayachandra said the Sports and Youth Services Minister will be the chairman of the aerospace society that will consist of senior officers from various departments. The Government Flying Training School (GFTS) was started in over 200 acres Jakkur Aerodrome in 1949, the minister said. The society will not consist of any private individuals and it will focus on developing the facility to international standards, he added.

Other decisions….

Amendment to Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession Rules for quarrying of sand in non-CRZ areas in the coastal districts

Ratification of decision to issue GO making special provision for granting of one additional attempt to all those candidates who appeared for Gazetted Probationers Examination, 2011 to appear for 2017 examination.

Approval for revised estimates of Rs 105 crore for development of roads around Kempegowda International Airport including land acquisition.

Construction of coastal berth at Old Mangalore Port, under Sagaramala project at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore; dredging works at a cost of Rs 29 crore .

Construction of coastal berth of 250 mts at Karwar at a cost of Rs 61 crore.

Extension of 145mts South Breakwater and 1160mts North Breakwater at Karwar port at a cost of Rs 215 crore.

2 pairs of uniforms for govt school students

The cabinet on Saturday approved providing two pairs of uniforms to all students -- from first to 10th standard -- at all government schools in the state from the next academic year. Jayachandra said 52 lakh students will benefit from the decision.