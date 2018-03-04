BENGALURU: The ‘Nava Karnataka Vision 2025’ document which was released on Saturday, pitches for affordable houses for all, an all-weather road network across the state, 75 lakh additional jobs and better internet connectivity.

The CEO of the project, Renuka Chidambaram, said they were given three months time to prepare the document. “We travelled across all 30 districts. This document is more people-centric because we went to them and asked them what they are looking for. After collecting inputs, we compiled the date and came out with a document that is implementable,’’ she said.

The Vision 2025 document contains more than 200 recommendations which mostly stress on education, agriculture, health care, better road infrastructure, housing, computer education, women empowerment and also on promoting the state’s culture and language. It also recommends strengthening the commitment to save its environment and use cleaner forms of energy and adds that the government should shift to renewable sources of energy including solar, wind, biomass to meet 50 per cent of its requirement by 2025.

For better education in rural areas, it recommends a rural school bus scheme, where two buses will be operated to government schools from each village.

This will help in increasing student enrolment. It also stresses on the need to set up one computer centre at every primary level school. Every hobli should have an integrated high school up to pre-university. Other recommendations include one solar lamp per child for villages where there is no electricity and a new education system where all anganwadis will be upgraded to LKG, UKG and integrated with the

school system.

Other highlights

Government should establish residential schools up to 10th standard in at least 25 per cent of hoblis in every district.

Residential colleges in two taluks of every district; a tribal university emphasising their rich heritage.

Right to health services for all. One mobile clinic at every hobli, establishment of trauma centres at every 80 km on national highways to bring down road accidents death rate

Opening of nursing schools in North Karnataka, one ambulance per gram panchayat, one air ambulance per revenue division, 50-bedded AYUSH hospital in every district among others.