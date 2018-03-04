TUMAKURU: KPCC campaign committee chairman and Energy Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday gave enough hints that the Congress party is not going to support the JD(S) party nominee in the Rajya Sabha polls to be held on March 23.

Addressing a public rally at Badavanahalli of Dodderi hobli in Madhugiri taluk, which is populated by Kunchitiga Vokkaligas, the minister who has been touted as the Vokkaliga face of the Congress party came down heavily on the JD(S).

“The JD(S) party has gone to dogs in such a way that party leaders have been begging for our support to win a RS seat. Out of 40 JD(S) MLAs, seven are going to join our party and three in the BJP. As a result, JD(S) leaders are trying to play opportunistic politics,” he charged.

He said JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda became prime minister of the country with the Congress party’s support.“One cannot claim as farmer’s son for his own sake. The power is not permanent but the works we implement for farmers help them for many years. We have planned to give solar energy to farmers irrigation pumpsets during daytime,” he claimed.

He asked Vokkaliga voters to re-lect MLA Rajanna as he had done many good works in the constituency. “If you re-elect him again, it’s going to be my win,” he said.Impressed with this, Rajanna, a loyalist of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, called D K Shivakumar a courageous leader. “He will certainly become chief minister and I may join his cabinet,” he remarked.