MYSURU: In the wake of reports that many leaders are upset with the JD(S) first list for the assembly polls, JD(S) state chief and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said there will be no change of candidates announced in the first list.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said those who are upset and unhappy with the party can leave it immediately. He said only a few ticket aspirants are unhappy and not party workers. He said the JD(S) is strong in old Mysuru region and will win at least nine seats in Mysuru district alone. He put an end to the confusion over leadership crisis in Mysuru and said the party will go to the polls under G T Deve Gowda’s leadership in the district.He said there was no Kumaraswamy or Revanna faction in the JD(S).