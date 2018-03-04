HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stressed on the need for conducting the ensuing assembly elections using ballot papers.Addressing reporters at Hubballi airport on Saturday, he said, “I have faith in electronic voting machines. But in my personal opinion, elections should be held using ballot papers in the state. Many countries have returned to the traditional style of voting after using all modern gadgets. So. it is high time that we also return to the ballot system. I am not saying this because of the results in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. Machines are machines.”

He clarified that the assembly election results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will not have any impact on the ensuing assembly polls in Karnataka. “The political condition is different here,” he said.

Farmers pose questions to CM

Farmers listened to Siddaramaiah’s speech quietly for some time. They then stood up and expressed anguish over banks not lending them enough money despite assurances from the government.

Though, the police tried to stop them from raising their voice, they continued to question the Chief Minister.One of them told Siddaramaiah, “No bank is giving crop loan above R8,000 per acre at the low interest rate promised by the government. But you say the government is providing up to R20,000 loan per acre.”