THE political temperature in the state is set to go hot up with the Datta Peetha issue ahead of the Assembly elections as the BJP has demanded appointment of a Hindu priest (Archak) to perform puja rituals at the Datta Peetha.The party has threatened to launch a mass agitation if the Siddaramaiah government in the state refuses to 'respect Hindu sentiments."

The BJP’s demand comes in the wake of state cabinet’s decision on Saturday to bring Hazrath Dada Hayath Meer Khalendar Sree Guru Dattatreya Baba Buden Swamy’s Dargah (Datta Peetha) at Chikkamagaluru under the control of the Muzrai Department.Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, BJP general secretary C T Ravi termed the state government’s decision as “an eye wash gesture to mislead the Hindu community.

The state cabinet has not bothered to discuss the appointment of a Hindu priest to perform religious rituals at Datta Peetha. The Siddaramaiah government has betrayed the Hindus,” Ravi said.“Datta Peetha has been under the Muzari Department since 1927 and it was brought under the Wakf Department during the Emergency period. The decision was challenged in the district court in 1978. The court had ordered it to be handed over to the Muzrai Department in 1980,” Ravi said.

The Wakf Board later challenged the order in the High Court which dismissed the petition. The Supreme Court too has upheld the High Court decision, Ravi said.Ravi questioned continuation of Mujawar, a muslim, as the priest of Datta Peetha, while the state government decided to hand it over to the Muzrai Department. A Hindu priest should be appointed to perform the rituals. “The Siddaramaiah government is again playing muslim appeasement politics by ignoring the sentiments and demand of Hindus.

Will the Siddaramaiah government dare to appoint a Hindu to perform religious rituals in a Mosque?” Ravi asked.The Muzrai Commissioner, in a report submitted to the Supreme Court, had recommended appointment of a Hindu priest for Datta Peetha, Ravi claimed.The BJP is set to take up the issue in a big way in the run-up to the Assembly election as it lends credence to the saffron outfit’s attack against the Siddaramaiah government of following ‘minority appeasement and anti-Hindu policy.’“We will fight the issue legally and launch a mass agitation demanding the appointment of a Hindu priest,” Ravi declared.