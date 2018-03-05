MADIKERI:Hundreds of acres of forest was gutted in Aanekadu, Dubare and Maldare again on Sunday. It is said that miscreants have been lighting fire in a few places at Kushalnagar forest range in Aanekadu reserve forest on Mysuru- Mangaluru National Highway. Deputy Range Forest Officer Ranjan told Express on Sunday that fire was spotted in Aanekadu around 2 pm.

Soon,forest officials and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire after a three-hour struggle. It is said that fire destroyed 25-30 acres of forest in Aanekadu. Fire was spotted again in Dubare and Maldare on Sunday afternoon. ACF M S Chinnappa and officials rushed to the spot and doused fire after a struggle for 6 hours. He said the fire came from Periyapatna side and destroyed nearly 60-70 acres of forest.

He said not much damage was reported in Sunday’s fire that destroyed some bushes in a teak plantation in Aanekadu, Dubare and Maldare. He said the forest officials were kept ready to douse the fire. He said increased temperature and delay of first rains caused fire to spread rapidly.