BENGALURU:A major ruckus took place between TV journalists and Congress partymen even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was being felicitated on stage by MLA Byrathi Basavaraju at a programme at ITI Institute in Dooravani Nagar.

At a distance of 20ft from the stage, a podium had been set up for camerapersons. Just behind it was the front row where party men were seated. A couple of videographers had already taken position with their cameras. As soon as the CM arrived, a bus and cars with at least 20 TV journalists followed. They rushed and occupied the podium. Those seated began objecting as their view was blocked. Some abuses and manhandling between the two groups followed.The MLA who was speaking repeatedly appealed for calm, but in vain.

Meanwhile, mediapersons picked their cameras and walked away to indicate they were boycotting the event. Within minutes, other party workers and policemen pacified them and brought them back. They finally set their tripods and cameras again and those in the front row kept quiet this time.