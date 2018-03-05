BENGALURU: It was an absolute traffic nightmare on Sunday morning at Krishna Raja Puram with a similar scenario repeating in the evening on Mysuru Road. With two events held to mark the inauguration of civic projects being converted into pre-election rallies by the Congress, thousands of supporters from nearby villages swarmed the venues and surrounding areas causing unprecedented chaos all around.

Between 3 pm and 6 pm, the flooding of vehicles and people at Magadi Road, Mysuru Road and NICE Road for the Chief Minister’s function to inaugurate infrastructure works for Kempe Gowda Layout put ordinary citizens to enormous inconvenience.

“People reached the venue in hundreds on board 1,500 buses hired to bring over supporters to the venue. Nearly one lakh people are around right now,” said a top cop managing the traffic on the spot.

They have come from surrounding villages like Dodalmara, Changappa Circle, Talgatpura, Kanakpura junction and Nelamanagala, he added.

It was a choc-o-bloc traffic earlier in the day on all roads leading to Dooravani Nagar where the CM launched projects at a mega function at ITI institute around 1 pm. Vehicles were moving at snail’s pace all around and literally stopped moving for sometime on the KR Puram flyover. “This is all because of the CM’s programme,” said a hassled taxi driver. The terrible heat accentuated the stress of waiting for many vehicle riders with many honking repeatedly for the traffic to give way.

There was repeated mad surge from supporters to enter the auditorium, causing much tension to the cops on duty. Barricades sealed entry with only those with special passes permitted inside.By rushing through a series of inaugurations all over the city by spending less than 5 minutes at each venue, the convoy of vehicles that followed the CM, vehicles of officials and media ensured mini traffic jams for a brief period in many areas.

All-day programme

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went around the city on Sunday either laying the foundation stone for projects or inaugurating completed ones from 10.30 am to 8 pm barring a 90-minute break when he headed home for some rest. Projects of BDA, BWSSB, PWD, BBMP and Tourism figured among them.

INAUGURATION

Rachenahalli Lake Habba in Byatarayanapura

Alternative Road to Kempe Gowda airport

Bagalur water purification plant

Hennur junction flyover

Sarvagnana auditorium in K R Puram

Horamavu Railway

Crossing Underpass and

Service Road

Skywalk at Ramamurthy Nagar

Skywalk at Kasturi Nagar

Skywalk at Old Madras Road

HSR Layout ‘Tree Park’

FOUNDATION STONE

Commercial Complex at K R Puram

Road for Nadaprabhu

Kempa Gowda Layout

Infrastructure facilities for K G Layout