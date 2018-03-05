A leopard was rescued by

forest officials at Yelwala

in Mysuru on Saturday

HASSAN:Pape Gowda (45) of Sannachakana Halli in Hassan taluk was attacked by a leopard near his field on Saturday morning. The incident occurred when he was working in his field. The leopard ran away from the spot when farmers of adjacent fields rushed to the spot. The seriously injured farmer was shifted to a private hospital in Hassan where he is recovering. Panicked villagers alleged that forest officials have failed to take steps to combat leopard menace in the area.