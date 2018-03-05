BENGALURU:In the wake of increasing incidents of poaching and hunting of tigers, leopards and other animals, the existing protective measures have been tightened while usage of technology is being made more effective. The Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) has made a move to strengthen its anti-poaching camps (APC) and forest protection units in the the protected areas (PA) especially tiger reserves.

Presently, there are 414 APC and 225 forest protection units to serve the five tiger reserves and more than 30 wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in the state. According to the Chief Wildlife Warden, the APC numbers have increased in those vulnerable wildlife ranges wherever incidents have happened and are frequent.

In a PA, an APC will now be set up every five kilometres. Their jurisdiction will be 2,500 hectares but below 1,000 hectare area, there will be no provision for these camps. In every APC, plastic usage is banned. The staff will not be not allowed to dispose off food and other waste debris outside the camp area.

According to KFD, camp watchers will be provided ration where they can cook and prepare their own food. Further, first aid medical kit and walkie talkies too will be provided.

Solar running bio metric machines will be installed at the APC and each and every staff will have to mark their attendance every day. Every month, their attendance will be examined by the RFO and only then their salary will be provided. A regular field dairy will have to be maintained including the details of their beat walk.

The staff will have to be tech savvy from now onwards, added officials. The usage of mobile app will be mandatory with the forest staff uploading details of their protection walk and sending their reports through this app. Using GPS, the forest staff will have to walk in their beat area every day and these details will be uploaded to their concerned range officials.

“All these details will be sent to higher officers who will get the details of regular protection work in a particular beat. All these protective measures will be discussed at the district level while the district forest officer can examine whether the APC are functioning properly and are using their app effectively.”

Usually on every beat, the staff are on the lookout for illegal activities like forest encroachments, timber smuggling, poaching, and forest fires, illegal collection of forest produce. Now they will have to inform the higher officials and take action by collecting photographic evidence and upload on their app immediately.

Welcoming the strengthening of the APC and other units, both forest officials and activists said, with summer approaching, more fire watchers will have to be hired. Finally, the APC staff will have to thoroughly comb the forest areas to stop illegal activities like forest fires, poaching and timber smuggling.

Photo Session

All staff of Anti Poaching Camps will have to assemble every morning compulsorily for a ‘group photo’ before commencing their beat walk. The photo sessions have to be repeated in the afternoon and evening and then uploaded on to their app.