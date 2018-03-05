TUMAKURU:Prime Minister Narendra Modi never misses an opportunity to converse with youths. The PM who claimed that he could not take part in the silver jubilee of Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram here due to his busy schedule, however, chose to address thousands of youths through video conference at Mahathma Gandhi stadium on Sunday.

He visibly took the conference by storm as no other charismatic celebrity was among the guest list. In his speech on ‘Youth power: A vision for New India’, he did not hesitate to share the BJP’s election victory in north eastern states.“Day before yesterday, the country was celebrating Holi while on Saturday, the entire country was on the mode of celebrations. People of the country were glued to TV sets to see the assembly election results as if they were in the fray,” he remarked.

“ I wanted to share my feelings honestly and hence I was sharing the same in this event,” he reasoned.

“Over the last four years, we have furthered the spirit of integration and tried to remove any feeling of alienation among my sisters and brothers from the Northeast. Yesterday’s results in the Northeast augur well for the region’s youth. It was also gladdening to see unprecedented attention towards the Northeast from other parts of the nation,” read the PM’s twitter message.Meanwhile, he listed out the programmes his government implemented ever since it assumed charge in 2014.

A separate ministry for skill development has been set up to impart training on youths. They were being trained based on industry’s requirement, he explained. The prime minister claimed that over 3 crore new entrepreneurs have emerged in four years because of his government’s initiatives such as Startup India and Standup India.About 11 crore people were granted loans, including 1.14 crore from Karnataka, to take up self employment under Mudra scheme, he stressed.

“Atal Innovation Mission has been started, while steps were taken to set up 20 Institutes of Eminence,” he pointed out. The prime minister recalled his visit to Siddaganga Mutt three years ago and wished for the good health of 110-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swami which received a big applause from the audience.

Ramakrishna Mutt vice-president Swami Gautamanda, head of Tumakuru ashram Swami Veereshananda, former IPS officer Joginder Singh and others were present. Thousands of youths, including students from across the state, took part in it.