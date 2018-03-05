SHIVAMOGGA:The control room of the Sharavati Hydel Power Project which was gutted in a fire accident was given a hi-tech touch with SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) technology and it was renovated in a record six months time and officially inaugurated on March 2.

The control room, electric equipment, wires and other materials at the Sharavati Hydel Power house was damaged completely after a fire broke out in the power house due to short circuit on February 18, 2016. The fire broke out due to technical problem, spread into other parts burning the cables, building and control room and others leaving generator and turbines. As a result, the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) suspended the power generation for some time and shortly, made an alternative to run two units.

Soon after this, the government has decided to renovate the entire project unit. According to that, the unit was renovated in just 178 days at a cost of `64 crore. After the fire accident, the KPCL has repaired all the ten power generating units within October 14.

Later, the KPCL has given digital touch to the control room and other places with SCADA technology, which is a computer system for gathering and analysing real time data and this system is used to monitor and control industrial plants and equipment. Currently, the Sharavati power house generates 1,035 MW power annually.