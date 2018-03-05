BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday launched yet another verbal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa while launching a host of development works in the city. However, there was nothing new in the speeches he made at two places.

Taking strong objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to his regime as a ‘10% government’, Siddaramaiah said the irony was that Yeddyurappa was seated next to Modi when he made the remark. “He is the only CM who has gone to jail because of corrupt practices,” he charged. Reiterating his earlier charge that Modi’s rule is a “90% commission government, the CM called upon the electorate never to bring the BJP to power. The CM also used a string of nasty words to refer to the BJP rule in the Centre.

Siddaramaiah said his government launched the full Phase-1 of Metro covering over 40 km and within the next five years an additional 260 km will be added to it. “We had earmarked over `360 crore in our budget for the suburban rail network and are taking all steps to make it happen,” the CM said. The BJP regime added 110 villages to the BBMP network but did nothing for them. “It is only our government that is providing them drinking water, sanitation and other infrastructure facilities,” he added. He listed the numerous government schemes for women, school children and farmers.

At the meeting at Dooravani Nagar, he highlighted the work done by MLA Byrathi Basavaraju and appealed to the electorate to vote for him. At the function at Kempe Gowda Layout, he appealed to those present to bring MLA Somashekhar to power.