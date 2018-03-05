BENGALURU: BJP is set to raise the pitch of its campaign in the state with a massive rally which will be addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mangaluru on March 6. The rally is being held as part of the culmination of the ongoing ‘Karnataka Jan Suraksha Yatra’, which was launched on March 3, in the coastal and Malnad regions of the state.

The Yatra is being held to instill a sense of confidence and security among the people of the region who have witnessed communal violence. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi is scheduled to participate in the Yatra on Monday in Udupi district, BJP State General Secretary Shobha Karandlaje said.

Yogi Adityanath would arrive in Mangaluru at 4.30pm on March 6 and address a rally that would culminate the Yatra. “Yogi has shown how to crush criminals and rowdy elements, in Uttar Pradesh. His rally will send a strong message about BJP’s commitment to put an end to crime and give a free hand to police to ensure law and order,” Shobha said.