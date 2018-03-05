BENGALURU:If you are planning to fly out of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after July this year, it would be best not to take your car to the airport. Keeping in mind, KIA’s increasing patronage and the huge number of vehicles which are regularly stuck in traffic jams on the airport approach road, Bangalore International Airport Ltd will be working on adding more lanes to the main road in around six months time.

Describing the changes that will be in force once the work on the main road begins, Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of BIAL said, “There will be a total of 10 lanes for the main access road. During the time of construction, an alternate 3+3 laned south access road will be open for traffic. Once we finish upgrading the main road, there will be 8+8 lanes available for entering or exiting the airport.” In addition to this, the trumpet interchange, just after the Devanahalli toll, will also be upgraded to have 6+6 lanes. This will ease the flow of traffic greatly once completed.”

The main access road will also have to be lowered by around 6 metres in order to make way for a cross runway taxi-way which will connect the current runway as well as the new runway-2 which will be operational by the end of next year. “The road will have to be re-built to make way for the taxiway. The Metro line which will connect the airport will also run below the taxiway,” he said. The new road will connect to the new terminal as well which will have an elevated entrance.

Other measures include separating cargo road traffic from passenger traffic. “We have also proposed an eastern road with 3+3 lanes which will be reserved for cargo traffic. This will help ease the burden on the main road which can be used by passengers only,” he said, while talking to members of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) recently.

In addition to these roads, the alternative toll-free road, which was opened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, will provide alternative access to KIA from the south-west direction. “Our job of connecting the road to the airport road network has been completed. We estimate a travel time of 30 minutes from Nagavara junction to KIA,” he said.