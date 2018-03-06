BENGALURU: The Congress on Monday inducted Bidar South MLA and businessman Ashok Kheny into the party. Kheny’s entry, however, into the party after the induction of BJP MLA Anand Singh and Independent MLA B Nagendra with the ‘illegal mining taint’ has not gone down well with many leaders in the Congress.Kheny is the Managing Director of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) Ltd — the implementing agency of the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project — which is facing allegations of irregularities.

Kheny joined the party in the presence of KPCC president G Parameshwara and campaign committee president D K Shivakumar by merging his Karnataka Makkala Paksha with the Congress.Welcoming Kheny, Parameshwara said he was joining the party without any precondition, and accepting Congress’ ideology, principles and the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Kheny’s induction would strengthen Congress in Bidar and ensure the party’s victory in all six Assembly constituencies in the district, he said. He also denied reports of any resistance within the Congress for Kheny’s induction.

Replying to a question about moral propriety of inducting Kheny, whose NICE company is under the scanner facing allegations of irregularities in land acquisition for BMIC project, Parameshwara said, “We are inducting Kheny and not NICE. The law will take its course. Congress has nothing to do with NICE.”

Defending the induction, Shivakumar said Kheny has been admitted into the Congress only after holding wider consultation in the party. The induction of Kheny into the party triggered a protest by party workers in Bidar on Monday. Yeshwantpur MLA S T Somashekar expressed his displeasure as the decision would embarrass the party as the Legislature Committee report on the alleged irregularities in the BMIC project is still pending before the government for action.

Speaking to reporters, Kheny said most Congress leaders are with him and one or two may be opposing him because of ‘selfish reasons’.Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and JD(S) hit out at Congress for inducting Kheny into the party with ‘hunger for power’. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said the Congress was doing everything to win the elections and raised questions on the future of the House committee report.BJP leader R Ashoka said the Congress has proved to be a party of looters and Siddaramaiah has inducted Kheny into the party to mobilise funds for the party.