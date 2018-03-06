BALLARI: A group of people claiming to be the supporters of former Hospet MLA Anand Singh and District Minister Santosh Lad assaulted a constable, who tried to broker peace between two groups indulged in a street fight.The incident occurred around 11.45 pm on Sunday at Panduranga Colony when constable Mallikarjuna who was on beat saw two groups indulged in a street fight over a petty issue.When he tried to intervene, some of them pushed him and snatched his walkie-talkie. The video of three persons pulling and pushing the constable has gone viral.

The constable, who managed to escape from the spot, lodged a complaint with Hospet rural police against three persons — Somesh Hanumanth, Veeresh and Devendra Pujar. The police arrested Veeresh and the other two are absconding. The photographs of Devendra with Singh and Santosh Lad are making rounds on the social media. Though the local BJP is claiming that the assaulters are members of the Congress, the police is not sure about it.

“It is true that he is a local leader and has contacts with senior Congress leaders, but it is not sure whether he is a member of the party,” said a police source .However, taluk BJP unit head Anil Joshi said not just Devendra Pujar, all the four persons who assaulted the police constable are Congress workers. Santosh Lad said the persons who assaulted the police are not his followers.