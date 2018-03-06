BENGALURU: The state has decided to issue a Government Order so that students of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) are considered for government jobs and promotions.Mentioning this, Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha tweeted: KSOU GO will also be issued tomorrow (Tuesday). Higher Education Department officials said this was regarding the recent decision taken at the Cabinet following the court order which allowed the report recommending to consider 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 batch students of KSOU for government jobs and promotions.

This decision will apply only to non-technical in-house programmes offered at KSOU.

“The report submitted by Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha, which was prepared when she was Additional Chief Secretary, has recommended allowing students during government recruitment and promotions. However, this report was challenged by the KSOU non-teaching employees association in the court. While hearing the case, the court directed to allow the report specifically to students,” explained a senior official of the Higher Education Department. According to information from KSOU, over 1 lakh students will benefit from this GO.

KSOU’s affiliation has been withdrawn by the University Grants Commission for 2015-16, 2016-17 and renewal of affiliation not granted for 2017-18 academic years. “This was causing inconvenience even for those who have completed a course in the past as the university did not have affiliation. And the marks cards and degrees were rejected for jobs. With the GO, which is going to be issued soon, students will get a relief,” said an official.