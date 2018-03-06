BENGALURU: In view of the controversy surrounding the death of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve Director S Manikandan, the Additional PCCF (Project Tiger) will inquire into the issue and submit the inquiry report to the Forest Department within a week. The senior India Forest Service (IFS) forest officer was trampled to death by a wild tusker in D B Kuppe range of Nagarhole on Saturday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Head of Forest Force, Punati Sridhar said, “With lot of apprehensions being expressed about laxity and lack of precautionary measures, lack of weapons either with the director or the accompanying RFOs when they went for an inspection in a core area, the Additional PCCF will be looking into all these issues and the circumstances leading to his death. This is not the first time such an incident has happened ... some have been hurt, while some of us have escaped ... but unfortunately it led to the death of an officer during his inspection rounds of containing forest fires.”

It was only Manikandan and the RFOs — who had come to inspect an area where a fire had been contained recently in a core area — inspecting it. None of them had any weapons with them.

Describing the events leading to the unfortunate attack, a senior forest official said, “There was no sign of any elephant. The tusker camouflaged (in the heavy growth of lantana bushes and trees) closer to a water hole with none of them being aware of it. As they were inspecting the area, suddenly the tusker attacked — with the RFOs going to the right and Manikandan to the left. Unfortunately, he was in the direct sight of the animal and he also fell to the ground while trying to escape and it was then that the tusker attacked.”

Meanwhile, the IFS Central Officer’s Association has submitted a memorandum to the MoEF for payment of `1 crore compensation to the family of Manikandan as well as ‘protection’ of his salary for the remaining period of his service. Further, they have requested providing his wife a job in the department and allotment of quarters.

An IFS officer adds, “Earlier precedents are there in many states where compensation, job, quarters, and free education to children have been provided. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have done the same for IPS officers killed during Naxal operations.”Prakriti Srivastava, Country Director, Wildlife Conservation Society, India Program adds, “Forest Department personnel often have to brave difficult hardship while on duty, especially when they are posted in such sensitive areas. Sometimes, this may result in them suffering severe injuries.”