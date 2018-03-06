BENGALURU: After 16 years, the Income Tax Department, Karnataka and Goa, hosted the 50th all India Central Revenue Sports and Cultural Board sport meet at Shree Kanteerava stadium in the city on Monday.

U-19 cricket coach and former cricketer Rahul Dravid inaugurated the event and said there was a sea change in the perception of sports in India, and today the atmosphere is more conducive to promoting sports and sporting events. In the three-day national sporting event, where sportspersons of the revenue fraternity from across India participate.

The sportspersons are pooled in four pools- North, South, East and West - and the competition strives to bring out the winning zone. The event is held annually, organised by the Central Revenue Sports and Cultural Board, hosted alternately by the Income tax and Customs and Central Excise Departments. The event is to hold competitions across 17 sports and has over a thousand participants, several of whom have represented India at International Forums.