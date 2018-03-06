BENGALURU: Star-turned-politician Upendra is likely to be ousted from his own party due to internal differences. Upendra who had launched ‘Prajaakiya’ emerged as the most identifiable face of the Karnataka Pragnyavanta Janata Paksha (KPJP).

Actor-turned-politician Upendra, who had launched ‘Prajaakiya’ and emerged as the most identifiable face of the Karnataka Pragnyavanta Janata Paksha, is now staring at an unceremonious exit.

The differences in the fledgling political party were exposed on Monday after Chief General Secretary of the party Mahesh Gowda accused Upendra of ‘dictatorial attitude’ in party affairs.

Upendra, speaking to The New Indian Express, was quick in rebutting the allegations and said that he had differences with the party office-bearers, as they went against the ideals of the party. On Monday, Mahesh accused Upendra of being very rigid and acting like a ‘dictator’ in the affairs of the party. Upendra had launched a party under KPJP banner in October 2017, and it was registered in the name of Mahesh.

According to sources, the differences between Upendra and other office-bearers emerged during a meeting on Sunday. There were also disagreements over issuing ‘B’ forms for candidates contesting the elections. Suspicion regarding the same arose after Upendra tweeted on late Sunday evening: (sic) “The real results between Prajaakeeya and Raajakeeya will reveal on 6th of this month. Wait and watch. Upendra”. This was interpreted as a dig on KPJP office-bearers Raajakeeya against his own Prajaakeeya.

Upendra said that the differences were over candidate selection.

“We had plans to have candidates based on their micro-manifestos, after conducting interviews with them. We had already interviewed 150 candidates. Other office bearers started distributing letters promising tickets from KPJP in the next election to candidates who were not interviewed. I was against this and other party leaders did not listen,” he said.

Decision today

Upendra said he had communicated the differences within party office-bearers to the interviewed candidates.

“Tomorrow, I will hold a meeting with the selected candidates and take an appropriate course of action,” he said. Upendra is expected to announce the decision over his future in KPJP by Tuesday evening.