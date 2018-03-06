BENGALURU: The Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report on demand for minority religion status for Lingayats has infused life into the controversial issue ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in early May. The committee, which had expressed its inability to complete the task “in a hurry” and conveyed the message that it would need about 6 months’ time to submit its report, sprang a surprise in the political circles by submitting the report without much fanfare on Friday evening, presenting Congress a potent poll issue.

Congress ministers M B Patil, Vinay Kulkarni and others are aggressively campaigning for minority religion status for the community. The campaign had even led to a split in the century-old Veerashaiva Mahasabha, which has been demanding separate religion status for “Veerashaiva -Lingayatas.” Though the Congress leadership has been maintaining that its ministers’ involvement in the campaign has nothing to do with the government or the party’s stand, the BJP sees it as an attempt to divide the community ahead of elections. “The Congress believes it will help them and that is the idea for them to take the issue forward,” said political analyst Harish Ramaswamy. “The whole thing looks a little shabby, hurried, and a predetermined move,” he said.

Sources privy to developments related to the committee said there was no pressure on the committee to give the report early, but the Congress leaders were keen that the report was submitted at the earliest.

“The state government will send it to the Centre. Although the Centre may not be in a hurry to take any decision, Congress leaders can make it an issue to please Lingayatas and target BJP leaders,” sources said.Ramaswamy, however, is not sure if it will help the Congress. “Irrespective of political parties, there is a feeling among Lingayats that Congress leaders trying to get minority religion status for their community. However, conversion of that feeling into votes is a big question mark,” he added.

According to him, the Congress may try to make most of BJP’s silence on the issue, but BJP would highlight government’s “shabby and hurried” work to show that it is not serious about the issue. Even the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha president and Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa said, “It may be an issue, but all Veerashaiva-Lingayats will not vote for any one party. Some people will vote for Congress and some others will vote for other parties.” He had worked as minister in Siddaramaiah cabinet. The committee report, he said, has no sanctity and the Mahasabha will continue its fight for a separate religion status for Veerashaiva-Lingayats. “We will stick to our demand,” said municipal administration minister and secretary general of the Mahasabha Eshwar Khandre.

Those campaigning for the Lingayat community have urged the state government to send the report to the Centre at the earliest. “We are very happy with the committee report. CM Siddaramaiah has taken a very bold decision and we would urge the government to send the recommendation to the Centre urgently,”said Mines and Geology Minister Vinay Kulkarni. BJP leaders believe the issue will not have any impact on the polls. Senior BJP leader R Ashok had earlier accused the CM of trying to divide the community ahead of the elections.

Opinions expressed by the Committee

Lingayats in Karnataka can be considered a religious minority.

Veerashaiva Lingayats, who believe Basavanna to be their religious leader, consider Vachanas as holy texts, wear ‘Ishtalinga’ and believe in the values expressed in Vachanas, can also be considered as a part of this religion.

The Karnataka State Minorities Commission can recommend the State government to consider Lingayats as a religious minority.

Karnataka Government has the right to accept or reject the recommendations of Minorities Commission.

Karnataka Government can send the recommendations made by the Commission to the Centre and request it to consider Lingayats as a religious minority.