Bengaluru: A mother-son duo died after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment under mysterious circumstances in Belthur, near Kadugodi.

The incident, according to the police, occurred at around 5 am on Monday.

The deceased Yadgir-based Sundaramma (55) and her son Mounesh (36), were residing in the apartment of one Chandrappa, a police inspector in Kolar special crime branch, for the last four days. He was previously a Kadugodi police inspector.

Sources said that Chandrappa's sister was in love with Mounesh. Earlier, she had eloped with Mounesh annoying Chandrappa.

It is alleged that Chandrappa had abducted Sundaramma and Mounesh and kept them in the apartment. The police have registered the case and investigations are underway.