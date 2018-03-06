BENGALURU: The Associated Management of State Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka have demanded the Chief Minister to issue minority status to schools which are running on linguistic and religious minority basis, without putting any conditions.In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, the association demanded not to curtail the fundamental rights of the minority institutions in the state. “As per the constitution, minority institutions have all rights to get the status and certificate.

Despite this being discussed in the recent assembly session and the primary education minister asking to remove the rule of having 25% students from the same community, the file is still pending with the government,” explained D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association.Meanwhile, the association threatened of staging a massive protest if state government removes such conditions and settles all pending applications seeking minority status in the state under the National Commission for Minority and various court orders.