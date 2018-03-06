KARWAR : In a bizarre case, a retired IGP fenced a part of the Karwar-Kodibhag road near Governments Arts and Science College on Monday to get even with the Karwar City Municipal Council (CMC) for “encroaching” into his land while widening a road. He went on to lodge a complaint against Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh and other officials.For the road widening of the busy Karwar-Kodibhag main road about one-and-half years ago, the CMC had taken up the work under Nagarothan scheme. It also acquired private lands that fell in the party of the road they wanted to widen. A few landowners brought stay orders and managed to temporarily save their property.

Of the “fiasco”, Jayaprakash Naik, the retired IGP, said, “I had land measuring three guntas on the Karwar-Kodibhag road. I wrote a letter to then-district commissioner Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh asking for compensation for my piece of land, but did not get any response.”“About two months back, I returned from London, only to learn that a part of my property was taken away by the civic authority for some road work, but without my consent and without giving me its compensation. I am ready to give all the three guntas of land if I get the proper compensation. They have not acquired it; they have encroached upon my land,” he added.

On Monday, Naik fenced a part of the land acquired by the civic authority for road widening, and went on to lodge a complaint with the Karwar Town police station against Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh and civic authorities. He also gave photocopies of his complaint to the SP, DC and district in-charge minister. He has threatened to move court should he not receive a proper response to his complaint.