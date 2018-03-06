BENGALURU: Following reports of Justice Nagmohan Das committee submitting its recommendations on minority status for Lingayats, writer Chandrashekar Patil urged the state government to recognise Lingayat as a separate religion, here on Monday. “The Siddaramaiah-led government has responded positively to the demands of the Lingayat community members. It should continue its momentum and should first recognise Lingayat as a separate religion, in the manner in which Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists were recognised by different states,” he said.

The state should also immediately recommend it to the Centre to approve the recognition and to accord minority status to the community in the country. If recognised, Lingayat will be the first independent religion from Karnataka to be accorded the status, he said.The committee had submitted its recommendations to Karnataka State Minorities Commission six weeks after it was constituted.

Patil said people from ‘other religions’ should refrain from commenting on the ‘socio-religious movement’ for granting recognition to Lingayat religion. He said that the unnecessary politicisation of the communities demand has to be condemned.