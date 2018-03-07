BENGALURU: The screening committee headed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Madhusudan Mistry will meet for three days from March 27 in New Delhi to select the Congress candidates to contest the forthcoming Assembly election in the state.A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President G Parameshwara, AICC General Secretary in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal, KPCC Working Presidents Dinesh Gundu Rao and SR Patil had with AICC President Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi, who sought details about the ongoing poll campaign of Congress in Karnataka, wanted to avoid the possible menace of rebel who could upset the party’s poll prospects.

Rahul has asked the Screening Committee — which also has Congress MPs Tamradhwaj Sahu and Gaurav Gogoi as members, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President G Parameshwara and AICC General Secretary in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka KC Venugoppal as ex-officio members — to meet on March 27, 28 and 29 in New Delhi and finalise the candidates. The list would then be sent for approval of Rahul, a senior AICC leader told The New Indian Express.