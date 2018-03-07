BENGALURU: Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has issued a circular directing all government employees to feed the data of employees’ Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers within three days to Human Resources Management System (payroll system), failing which their March salary would be kept on hold.This year, the chief electoral officer of Karnataka needs 3.25 lakh personnel for election duty. On Monday, DPAR under-secretary SV Shankar issued a circular to all the deputy secretaries and co-ordinators to reach out to all concerned government employees concerned of various departments to feed in their EPIC card details into their payroll system within three days.Shankar, who issued the circular, told The New Indian Express that they have taken this initiative based on instructions from the chief electoral officer.

Ravi Kumar P, principal secretary (DPAR in-charge), said that this is the first time that they are linking EPIC number to HRMS.“Employees on election duty will be deputed to other assembly constituencies where they are not voters. The purpose is to have a fair election,” he said. “All these years, it was done manually and thus, there were chances of errors. Now, if we feed EPIC numbers, it’s easy to sort them out. The EPIC number gives details of voters and their assembly constituencies. Apart from their assembly constituency, he or she can be deputed elsewhere,’’ Ravi Kumar P added.

This time, they were also including cashless treatment to those on election duty in case of medical emergencies, he mentioned.“Just the EPIC number, if fed into the system, will give data of that particular employee. All these initiatives are taken for the first time in Karnataka. It was implemented in the recent assembly elections in Gujarat,’’ he said.

Many among the government employees as well as in the DPAR wonder why employees are being threatened that their salary would be kept on hold.“If we say that this month’s salary will be kept on hold if the data is not entered, they would do it faster. If not, they will take months on end. But the state assembly elections are just a few weeks away,’’ official sources in DPAR said.A senior official from the chief electoral office said there are 3.25 lakh employees who will be on election duty. Also, they would be casting their votes. “We also want to involve all the voters to cast their vote. In postal ballot system, some people would be left out of casting. If we have their data, we can track them and urge them to vote,’’ an official said.