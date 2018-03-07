BELAGAVI: Corporator Satish Devaru Patil, representing ward No 40, was allegedly assaulted by civil work contractor D L Kulkarni at corporation’s divisional administrative office at Konwal Galli, on Monday. Patil had gone to the office to meet assistant engineer M V Hiremath to ask about an ongoing work at his ward which was said to be undertaken under CM’s special grant. While discussing, Kulkarni also went to the office and told the corporator that the work had been undertaken in the ward and was on the 3rd phase of CM’s special fund.

Corporator Satish Patil

Kulkarni told Patil that neither he nor any corporators were related to the works being undertaken in the 3rd phase as the works were being done as per the directions of the legislators. After heated argument, Kulkarni allegedly assaulted Patil and tore Patil’s shirt. Kulkarni fled from the office. Patil has filed a complaint against Kulkarni.