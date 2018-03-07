BENGALURU: City-based social activist couple Amrita and Vijay Tata on Tuesday made a plea to the judiciary to deliver justice by expediting the process of rape trials without delay, which exposes victims to societal turmoil and mental trauma. Vijay, founder of New India Charitable Trust, has announced holding a silent protest in the city on March 8 on Women’s Day to urge fast-track justice for women. The silent march will start from Mysore Bank Circle and reach Freedom Park where he will address the gathering.

Citing statistics, Vijay said at least 90 percent rapes in India go unreported; and of the reported, only 30 percent go to trial. Only a few of them are convicted and put in jail.

According to statistics, 34,651 cases of rape were reported in India last year, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.“Our society is in a state of disarray when it comes to legal disputes and dispensing of justice. There are millions of cases pending in our courts which continue to struggle due to lack of manpower, infrastructure and reform in our legal and judicial framework,” he said. “This becomes even more imperative when it comes to atrocities like rape, where the victim had to endure physical and mental agony throughout the trial, which sometimes takes years.”

Vijay said, “Speedy trial is the essence of criminal justice. It is an integral part of the fundamental right to life and liberty. Justice delayed is justice denied.”The couple has started Stop Rape Initiative, an online petition against rape where they plan to reach out to every judge of India with a plea to take harsh steps against rapists.

The couple has sheltered 40 children for six years. The dream to give back to society got even bigger, and that gave birth to New India. Recently, the couple pledged 50 acres of land worth `100 crore on Attibele-Anekal Road to the trust towards construction of a 150-bedded super-specialty cancer care hospital for the underprivileged cancer patients from across India who will be treated free of charge.