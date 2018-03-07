BENGALURU: In a shocking incident that highlights security shortcomings in public offices, Karnataka Lokayukta judge P Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed multiple times inside his chamber on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said judge Shetty was allegedly stabbed three times by one Tejas Sharma, an advocate from Tumkur, according to the entry log in the Lokayukta entrance register.

The log also revealed the attacker had entered the premises on the pretext of meeting the assistant registrar of Enquiries 5 around 12:45 PM.

Man who stabbed Lokayukta Vishwanathan Shetty at his cabin in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Express Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

Sharma then allegedly stalked Shetty's office for while. During the lunch break when there were not many staffers around, he purportedly walked in and attacked the Lokayukta.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Sunil Kumar outside the Mallya Hospital where Justice Vishwanath Shetty is being treated after a complainant stabbed him in his office in Bengaluru on Wednesday. PTI

The staff members, who barged into the chamber after hearing a scream, found Shetty lying in a pool of blood.

Upon being discovered, the attacker tried to stab one of the staff members . However, he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Explaining the apparent reason behind the incident, sources said that the attacker had filed a complaint against a Government official in the past which had been dismissed by the Lokayukta.

Shakuntala Shetty wife of justice Lokayukta Vishwanathan Shetty arrives at Mallya Hospital in Bengaluru. (Express Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

When the New Indian Express visited the Lokayukta office, the metal detectors placed at the entrance were found non-functional. This was probably how the attacker managed to slip the knife without being detected.

Meanwhile, Shetty has been shifted to Mallya Hospital in the city and his condition is said to be critical. A part of the knife which was used to stab him was still lodged inside his body, sources said.