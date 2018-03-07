BENGALURU: Once again, Karnataka rejects Kerala’s demand for lifting of night traffic ban in Bandipur Tiger Reserve that is enforced from 9pm to 6am to facilitate free movement of wildlife and minimise road kills. The state has clarified that it will abide by the Karnataka High Court orders and has deliberated on all issues and given adequate relief to transporters and both the states.Presently, as per Karnataka High Court orders, a nine-hour ban on vehicular traffic is enforced on NH-212 and NH-67. However, based on a request from the Kerala government and MPs from Wayanad and Kozhikode, the High Court ordered repairs and development of alternate roads passing through Hunsur-Thithimatti-Gonikoppa-Kutta for commuting at night.

The Court also allowed 16 road transport buses to ply through both NH-212 and NH-67 along with all emergency vehicles at night. Furthermore, the Karnataka government spent `72 crore to build an alternate road which is being effectively used by commuters all these years.In a meeting called by the National Tiger Conservation Association (NTCA), as per the decision of a committee constituted on Supreme Court orders, forest officials from the governments of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well as officials from the Union Ministry of Surface Transport discussed on the issue in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests C Jayaram said, “Karnataka will abide by the High Court’s decision, so there’s no chance of lifting the night traffic ban in Bandipur. In fact, the High Court had deliberated in detail and have given answers, solutions and alternatives. Asking anything beyond this is unreasonable.”

The PCCF (Wildlife) added, “We are already unreasonable in giving just nine-hour relief to wildlife. They have not come to our area and neither have we gone to theirs. Out of 24 hours, wildlife should at least get a 12-hour relief and the wise thing to do is to impose a ban from 6pm to 6am. But since the High Court passed an order for a ban from 9pm to 6am, we will abide by it. No vehicles, except only a limited number, will be allowed from both the states.”

On the night traffic ban issue, Tamil Nadu concurred with Karnataka while Kerala could not come up with any new point for Karnataka to reconsider its decision. This was an interim meeting called by the NTCA and the decision, taken with all the three states participating, will now be placed before the apex court. The final orders on this issue will be passed by the SC, based on the recommendations submitted.