BENGALURU: The attack on Lokayukta judge Vishwanath Shetty on Wednesday has laid bare the lax security in public department offices in the city.

Firstly, the assailant, identified as Tejas Sharma from the entry he made in Lokayukta entrance register, managed to walk into the headquarters with a knife without arousing the slightest suspicion.

When the New Indian Express visited the Lokayukta office, located next to the highly-secured Vidhan Soudha and Vikas Soudha zone, the metal detectors at the entrance were found to be non-functional.

Secondly, while there is a closed circuit television (CCTV) network, those working inside say that almost anyone can enter unchecked as the police stationed at the headquarters do not subject anyone to a search.

Thirdly, Sharma’s way to Justice Shetty's chambers was seemingly unhindered as most of the staff, including the policemen, had gone for lunch.

An employee at the venue said, “The policemen posted outside the chambers had gone for lunch and he gave his name to the assistant to gain into Justice Shetty's offices,".

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, who visited the hospital to check on Shetty's condition, said that the accused had come to the offices with the intent to murder. However, he did not comment on the lax security at the office.

The attack, however, resulted in a scathing attack on the current Government's management of law and order by the opposition with former deputy chief minister R Ashoka demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation terming the attack as an attempt to "kill the Lokayukta institution."