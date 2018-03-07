' Mangaluru, Mar 6 (PTI) Describing the Congress government in Karnataka as "anti-Hindu" and "anti-farmer", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today urged voters in the state to follow the path of people in the North East and free the state from Congress rule.

"BJP has organised the 'Suraksha Yatra' here to offer a corruption-free and crime-free government.

We will free Karnataka from Jihadi elements supported by the Congress and take the state to a path of development," he said.

Adityanath was addressing a huge 'Mangaluru Chalo' rally at the culmination of the saffron party's 'Jana Suraksha Yatra at Nehru Maidan here tonight.

He said the BJP was following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of 'Sabka saath Sabka vikas' in all states.

The party was committed to rooting out "Jihadi elements" hindering development in Karnataka and responsible for the deaths of many BJP workers in the state.

Adityanath, who had come to the city only to address the rally, said people should take notice of the results of elections in the North East where the Congress got zero seats in two states.

"Karnataka also should be made Congress-mukt as the party had brought chaos to the people of the country.

That is why people are choosing BJP in every state," the UP chief minister said.

The fact that 22 states in the country were now being ruled by BJP and its allies was proof enough for its acceptance by the people for following the development agenda, he said.

BJP governments were providing security to the people and carrying out development works which assured them a bright future, Adityanath said.

In Karnataka, however, security and development were under threat and 'Jihadi' elements were on a murder spree with the covert support of the state government, he alleged.

"There is something fishy about the Congress government which withdrew cases against Jihadi elements," Adityanath added.

He said in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government had waived farmer loans worth Rs 8,000 crore without asking the centre for any funds.

"We did it with our own funds by adopting austerity measures.

Karnataka government did not do anything for farmers which resulted in suicides," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had freed the state from crime and corruption within 11 months of coming to power, he claimed.

This is Adityanath's third visit to Karnataka ever since he became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the first being on November 21 when he took part in BJP's parivartan yatra by addressing a rally in Hubli.

This was followed by a rally in Bangalore on January 7.

Karnataka assembly polls are due in a couple of months.

PTI MVG BN 03062314 NNNN