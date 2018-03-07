BENGALURU: Urban Development Minister Roshan Baig and Sam Pitroda, the man who was closely associated with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, are among the Congress’ frontrunners for nomination to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who held a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president G Parameshwara and AICC general secretary in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, K C Venugopal, in New Delhi on Tuesday on selection of party candidates for the RS polls, is said to have short-listed four candidates for the election.

Congress, with its strength of 122 in Karnataka Assembly, is in a position to elect three candidates with support from independents and seven JD(S) rebels, as each candidate needs at least 44 votes to win. According to sources, the names of Sam Pitroda, Roshan Baig, AICC general secretary Janardhan Dwivedi and Chenna Reddy have been short-listed for Rajya Sabha.

Chenna Reddy ‘s name in the list has come as a surprise as he is seen as an outsider. Reddy, a “resourceful builder”, is said to be close to chief minister Siddaramaiah. Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Siddaramaiah denied reports that the meeting discussed the name of Pitroda.