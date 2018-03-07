BENGALURU: Voters, whose names are not included in the final electoral roll, need not worry because they can still add their names.To put this in effect, the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka have filed a joint memo before the Karnataka High Court.They have stated that citizens can include their names in electoral rolls if their names are not included in the final electoral list of the constituency, even after publication of the final roll.The duo have stated that the names of those citizens will be considered as per law and same will be published in supplementary roll, if needed. None of the citizens would be deprived of their constitutional rights.

As far as Mahadevapura constituency is concerned, the final electoral roll was published on February 28. In this list, 23,342 claims were accepted out of 30,457 claims received for inclusion in the voters list.

This statement was filed in response to a public interest litigation petition filed by Whitefield Rising Trust, an NGO, which sought direction to the authorities concerned to formulate an easy way for enrolment or modifications, if any.