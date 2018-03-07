BENGALURU: The differences between founders of Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Paksha (KPJP) and its star-leader Upendra ended with the latter announcing a split from KPJP, on Tuesday. Following the split, Upendra announced that he would launch his own political outfit ‘Prajaakeeya’ and dismissed rumours of him joining any other political party.The decision was made after Upendra met the candidates whom he had shortlisted to contest the upcoming elections. The candidates gathered at Upendra’s farmhouse in the outskirts of the city, after differences between KPJP founder Mahesh Gowda and Upendra spiralled out of control, following a party meeting on Sunday.

Upendra decided to resign soon after the meeting with his supporters and announced to float Prajaakeeya to contest the upcoming elections. However, it is unlikely that the newly launched party would get any election symbols to contest the polls ahead of state elections in May.He said that he had decided to quit KPJP as the office-bearers of the party were corrupt and were bent on monetising the good name enjoyed by the political outfit. In a release, members of the new outfit Prajaakeeya said, “...it was unanimously decided to form a new party called PrajaaKeeya and contest the next possible election...”

The release said that more than 150 candidates discussed and rejected options such as convincing Mahesh Gowda to change his stance, taking over KPJP or joining other political parties. “Now, we will try to register as a new party,” the release said.Mahesh Gowda, despite repeated attempts, was unavailable for comment.

The differences between Upendra and chief general secretary of the party Mahesh, had spilled out in the open on Monday after Gowda accused the actor of “dictatorial attitude”. Prior to that, Upendra, following a tumultuous meeting with office bearers on Sunday, had indicated news about Prajaakeeya in a tweet on the same day.