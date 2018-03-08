DHARWAD: A retired school teacher in Dharwad has taken up charity for the last two decades and she has been the saviour for children studying in rural areas.67-year-old Lucy Saldana has so far donated Rs 12 lakh from her earnings and about 61 schools in rural areas of Dharwad district have been benefited. The poor education system and lack of facilities in the rural school prompted Lucy to take up charity works.

Lucy Saldana

In a year, Lucy donates about `20,000 to three to four schools. Most part of her pension money goes in charity. She is childless. Lucy was married at a tender age of 12 and was widowed a year later. “I got separated from my parents when I was of eight years at Dharwad railway station. We hailed from a village near Manipal. I was rescued by railway staff and I was married at the age of 12. When my husband died I was forced to marry again, but I refused. I completed my education and started working as a teacher in a private school before getting a job in government school,” she recalled.

“I have travelled hard paths in my life and I know the pain of students studying in rural areas. I do these contributions for my own satisfaction. In later years I was reunited with my parents and relatives, but I decided to stay back in Dharwad,” she added. Schools in rural areas such as Hebballi, Maradagi, Kelageri, Mulamuttal, Vanahalli, Shivalli, Dalawai, and Alnavar have got donations from Lucy.

“It is difficult to say government schools have all the facilities for children. Donors like Lucy not only help the needy children but the deed by such personalities will also encourage students in the school. The given amount is deposited and the interest would be used for the welfare of students,” said a head master of the school, which recently received donation from Lucy.