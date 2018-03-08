BENGALURU: Facing the ire of the Madiga community for the delay in implementing the recommendations of Justice A J Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation for various sub-castes among SCs, the state government is all set to float an exclusive corporation for the welfare of the community.Sensing the political price it may have to pay in the forthcoming Assembly election, the state cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up Babu Jagajivan Ram Madiga Development Corporation for the all-round development of the community. The decision comes in the backdrop of protests the community members had staged during the recent visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to the state. Rahul had asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to look into the demand on priority.

The community is demanding implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Sadashiva report which has proposed internal reservation among the SCs. The Siddaramaiah government has formed a cabinet sub-committee to study the report before taking a decision on its implementation. Social Welfare minister H Anjaneya said the corporation will get a grant of `500 crore and funds will not be a constraint.

The corporation will provide financial aid for Madiga community members for sinking borewells, self-employment plans and in providing aid for education of the students from the community.The cabinet has approved a proposal for purchasing 36 lakh quintals of tur by paying a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of `6,000 per quintal, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister T B Jayachandra told reporters. A sum of `200 crore has been set aside for the purpose.