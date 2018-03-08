MLA N A Haris apologising in the Assembly for the incident wherein his son assaulted a youth at a cafe in Bengaluru on Saturday | Nagesh polali

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a bail plea by Mohammed Nalapad Haris to Friday. After a lower court rejected his bail plea, Nalapad, son of Congress MLA N A Haris, moved the HC for relief in connection with the alleged attack on Vidvat. Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar adjourned the hearing of the petition to Friday after special public prosecutor M S Shyam Sundar sought two days’ time to file objections to the bail plea.

Meanwhile, the counsel for A Alam Pasha, a social activist, moved an interlocutory application seeking permission of the court to implead him as a party in the case. In reply, senior counsel C V Nagesh, representing Mohammed Nalapad, submitted that they have no objection if Pasha’s counsel limited himself to assisting the prosecution. A city civil and sessions court had dismissed the pleas of Mohammed and six other accused on March 2.