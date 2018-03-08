MYSURU: Names of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra and District Minister H C Mahadevappa’s son Sunil Bose figuring in government invitations, and the two inaugurating development works without any official position is what dominated the Mysuru zilla panchayat meet on Wednesday, with some members pressing for action against officers responsible for what they said were protocol violations.

The meet witnessed heated arguments as some members objected to “a number of government developmental programmes being converted into Congress functions”.Disgruntled members complained that the highest protocol violations occurred in Varuna and Chamundeshwari constituencies with Yathindra and Sunil Bose launching development progammes sans positions. BJP members Managala Somashekar and Sadananda said ZP members who represent a population that includes 40,000 votes are “cornered” as they are not even invited for government functions.

When names like Indan Babu, cousin of District Minister H C Mahadevappa are featured in an invite for a national throwball championship, where is the space to print names of ZP members, they ridiculed.

Sadananda said, “This was being done to project children of prominent leaders as celebrities in the district,” JD(S) member Beerehundi Basavanna requested ZP CEO Shivashankar to suspend officers responsible for protocol violations.