A CCTV camera installed near the entrance at Lokayukta office where Justice Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

BENGALURU: Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde has criticised the laxity in which the state government responded to security concerns in the Lokayukta office, and said that there was a need to revisit the security apparatus of important offices of the state government. Speaking to reporters outside Mallya Hospital, he said as many as 20 letters were submitted to the state government by the Lokayukta office for the past two years regarding the defunct metal detector in front of the office. “Moreover, (Justice Vishwanatha) Shetty had sought more security from the government,” he said.

Forensic team staff entering the

Lokayukta office after the attack

on Justice Shetty | Vinod Kumar T

If the metal detector was working, the accused would have been frisked as soon as he entered the office, he said. The state government should probe all the shortcomings that lead to the attack on Lokayukta, he added.

In the past, a security audit was conducted to provide high security to Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, Lokayukta Office, M S Building and High Court. But finally, Lokayukta office and M S Building were dropped from the security cover.The Upa Lokayukta has also expressed concern as many bureaucrats are working in the MS Building.

‘Not right to push for Prez rule’

Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde also raised further questions on security, after unverified rumours claimed that the accused had recced the area for 2-3 days prior to the attack. “If this is true, this is a more serious lapse (than the defunct metal detector),” he said.

The government should assess security arrangements in all important offices to prevent such incidents from repeating, he said. “However, I wouldn’t say that there are shortcomings everywhere,” he added. “It was not right to push for President’s rule for such a lapse in security.”