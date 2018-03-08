BENGALURU: A 36-year-old woman is in search of her baby girl who went missing four days after birth on November 9, 2016. She was told by the hospital staff and her male companion, the baby’s father, that her baby had died. But she did not believe them, suspecting foul play. Following the failure of state police’s Special Crime Branch to find her baby or the truth about her, the Central Bureau of Investigation of Chennai on Monday commenced a probe following the order of the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court.

Shankramma

The frantic mother Shankramma, a fruit vendor in Bagalkot, managed to bring the top investigative agency to probe her case after the baby went missing last year. She believes her baby is still alive and is determined to find her.Shankramma has a son from her first marriage. She separated from her husband long back. She fell in love with Veeresh, a vegetable and fruit vendor, and they have been in a live-in relationship since eight years. She suspects that Veeresh and family members, the police and the hospital

authorities have tried to hush up the case.

Shankramma said, “I had breastfed my baby for a couple of days after her birth and she was doing well. When I was discharged, the hospital staff said the baby was referred to a paediatrician and asked to me return after two days. When I returned they threatened me with dire consequences and informed me that there was no baby. Neither the police nor the hospital authorities helped me and I had to move the court.”