BENGALURU: Following the induction of Ashok Kheny into the Congress, JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda has said that the party would file a formal complaint with the Governor regarding the irregularities committed by Kheny’s Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE).Gowda said that the Cabinet Committee formed by the state government to look into the irregularities had recommended a probe by CBI or CID. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had assured of taking action against Kheny. However, it now appears that the state government would not initiate any action against the alleged scam, he said.

Taking a dig at the transparency claimed by the state government, he demanded that Siddaramaiah reveal action taken against the firm.He said although JD(S) chief and then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was keen on acting against the firm when he was CM in a coalition government with the BJP, Gowda said that he was prevented from initiating any action by the BJP MLAs.