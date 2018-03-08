BENGALURU: Post-graduate medical seats for the 2018-19 academic year in the state will cost 15% more. The department of medical education has agreed to increase the fee by 15% and an official agreement between the department and private medical college managements has been signed. “The private medical college managements were asking for more, but we convinced them for 15% hike,” said medical education minister Sharanprakash Patil.

Representatives of private medical colleges confirmed that an agreement has been signed in this regard. “Yes, we have agreed for a 15% hike and signed the agreement,” said M R Jayaram, vice-chairman of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges, Karnataka (COMEDK).

The existing fee for post-graduate medical courses under management quota is `6.60 lakh while it is `4.40 lakh under government quota. For dental courses, the fee is `3.52 lakh under private quota seats and `2.25 lakh under government quota.