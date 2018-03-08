KALABURAGI: Joint commissioner of police (crimes) Satish Kumar, who is probing the stabbing of Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty is set to submit his report by this evening, said home minister Ramalinga Reddy here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, the home minister said that as per preliminary reports, the assailant Tejraj Sharma, was not linked to any Hindu extremist outfits and that he reportedly stabbed Shetty in a fit of rage.

On Wednesday, Tejraj Sharma stabbed judge Shetty multiple times. The staff of the Lokayukta reportedly told the investigating officer that an angry Sharma entered Lokayukta chamber and when the Lokayukta tried to pacify him, Sharma stabbed him amid a melee, said Reddy.

Premilinary reports, explaining the apparent reason behind the violent incident, claimed that Sharma had earlier filed a complaint against a government official, which was dismissed by the Lokayukta.

The incident also laid bare the lax security inside the Lokayukta premises. When the New Indian Express visited the building, the metal detector was found to non-functional.

Though the CCTV cameras in the building work, employees in the building claim that the police do not subject visitors to frisking.

Ramalinga Reddy also dismissed the call for him to step-down saying, "The work of the opposition parties is to blame the ruling party. But when law and order is perfectly under control, why should I resign?" he questioned.

When asked whether the Lokayukta incident, the murder of journalist Gauri Lankash and former vice-chancellor M M Kalaburagi had damaged the image of Karnataka government, the home minister said that these incidents happen regardless of who is in power.

The government has also decided to provide protection to Lokayukta Institution and Vidhana Soudha on the model of Parliament, he said.