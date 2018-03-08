BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday rubbished former DGP (Prisons) H N Satyanarayana Rao’s charge that he had instructed the Prisons Department officials to provide special facilities to AIADMK leader Sasikala, who is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison.“A delegation from Tamil Nadu had complained to my office (CMO) that basic facilities were not provided to Sasikala in the prison. After that, I had directed the DGP (Prisons) to provide only those facilities that can be provided as per rules and the Prisons manual. I have never directed the officials to provide VVIP treatment,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah said the retired officer is making baseless allegation after the state government ordered a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the alleged irregularities in the Prisons Department. Rao had recently recorded his statement with an inquiry committee stating that the CM had directed him to provide a cot, bed and pillow to Sasikala.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) head office in the city, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy defended the state government’s decision. The facilities were provided in accordance with the advice of the doctor. The Chief Minister has already issued a clarification, Reddy said.

“There is a 100-bed hospital within the jail premises. Sasikala had health issues and the decision to provide her the bed and pillow was taken on the basis of medical advice,” Reddy added. However, he parried a question as to whether the CM was authorised to issue such instructions.

The state government had earlier ordered probe by ACB into alleged irregularities in the Prisons Department, including allegations that special facilities were provided to some VVIP inmates like Sasikala.