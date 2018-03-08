BENGALURU: A two-hour drive from Bengaluru towards Tumakuru leads to Dibbadahatti under Tadakaluru gram panchayat limits in Sira taluk . The village has 63 houses. Six months ago, only 12 houses had toilets and bathrooms. The villagers would defecate in the open and take bath in thatched sheds with no roof. Today, all the houses have toilets and bathrooms, thanks to one woman – Bhavya Rani, a social activist.

A year ago, The New Indian Express had reported about her (At 23, she quit her job to build toilets). She had built over 400 toilets then. After reading the TNIE report, two donors – Doddanna and Vinatha Reddy, who runs Muniswamappa Trust — donated `7 lakh and `2 lakh, respectively to build toilets and bathrooms in Dibbadahatti. Bhavya claims the village is now fully open defecation-free.“Doddanna is from the same village and is now settled in Bengaluru. He approached me to build the toilets in his village and I was more than happy to do it,” she said. “When I went there, I saw a post-partum mother taking bath in an open bathroom - barely covered with coconut fronds. Many villagers, due to superstition, keep menstruating women and post-partum mothers away from the village. I thought this could be one such case. But a villager then told me that this is the situation in most houses there. There were no toilets and bathrooms in many houses,” she adds.

“I spoke to a few women and they told me that they used to take bath only three times a week, that too after the sun sets, and had to defecate early in the morning before the village wakes up. Menstruating women found it extremely difficult. But they did not know what to do or whom to approach,” she said. She has built 34 bathroom-cum-toilets and 17 toilets in the village and has spent `26,000 per bathroom-cum-toilet and `14,000 per toilet. The total cost has come up to `11,22,000. A total of `2,22,000 has been reimbursed from the Swachch Bharath fund.

Nagaraj, a villager, said, “We are four in the house – me, my wife and two kids. Earlier, they used to be embarrassed to go out for defecation, but there was no option. Now, both my wife and kids are happy.” Bhavya added that the government may have spent crores for Swachch Bharath but many people in rural areas are still unaware of it. “The government provides `12,000 to those who come forward to build toilets. But many people don’t know about this. Also, a few misuse this amount. They take it to construct the toilet but spend it on liquor or gambling, which is worrisome,” she adds.

Bhavya doesn’t want to stop here. She wants to make Karnataka open defecation-free and is working towards it. “Many women in villages of North Karnataka are facing this situation. The state government is planning to provide `20,000 to SCs and STs to build bathrooms and toilets. I feel that not just SCs and STs, there are many women who suffer.”